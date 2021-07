MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) It was quite the moment on Wednesday night at a Little League baseball game in Mount Vernon.

Five year old Mason Mileham ended his final game of the summer with a “walk-off” homerun. “Mighty” Mason will now continue treatment for Neuroblastoma.

Fans and teammates cheered Mason on as he rounded the bases after his game winner.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2021)