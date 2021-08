TOKYO, Japan (WEHT) Mikaela Jenkins is one step closer to winning gold at the Paralympics.

The Reitz graduate has qualified for the 100 meter breaststroke finals. Jenkins advances to the finals after placing 4th in her preliminary race with a time of 1:24:89.

The finals are Thursday morning at 4:44 AM.

(This story was originally published on August 25, 2021)