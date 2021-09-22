Mikaela Jenkins reflects on gold medal performances at Paralympic Games

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WEHT) Mikaela Jenkins’ summer was pretty eventful. The Reitz graduate did a little traveling and along the way, won a pair of gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Jenkins, who is now a freshman at Grove City College, won gold medals in the 100 meter butterfly and as a member of the 4×100 relay team.

“It did hit me when I was standing on the podium, but I still felt very separated from myself, and it didn’t truly sink in until the last day of competition and the National Anthem was playing and we were all standing there,” says Jenkins. “And that is when it really hit me because I was like, oh my gosh, I am done. I was like, I’m walking away with 2 gold medals which is insane. Sometimes I’m just like…huh. I am a 2-time Paralympic champion. Interesting. Sometimes it just hits me at weird moments.”

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2021)