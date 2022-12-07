EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the Tri-State, Mater Dei head football coach Mike Goebel is a living legend. Now, he even has his own day. The Vanderburgh County Council proclaimed December 7 as “Mike Goebel Day.”

In 29 years as the Wildcats’ head wrestling coach, Goebel won a record 12 state championships – including nine in a row. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2003.

Since 1997, Goebel has been the head football coach on the West Side. Over 26 years, his record is an impressive 260-82 with two state titles – winning in 2000 and 2022.

Goebel was awarded for his service as a member of the Vanderburgh County Council as wel as his accomplishments in coaching.