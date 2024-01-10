EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After a five-win season in 2022-2023 for the Evansville men’s basketball program, something needed to change. The head coach, David Ragland, focused on bringing in new staff members and players, all while keeping his core group together.

The success is shown in the numbers. Three transfers, two freshman, and two returners all average seven points or more per game.

One of those transfers, Ben Humrichous, said the beauty on the court comes from the variety of players that are stepping foot on it together.

“It’s a bunch of people from all over the place that play different styles and fun basketball together,” said Humrichous.

The transfers might not have created wins right away without guidance from a few returning players like Kenny Strawbridge Jr. Strawbridge has been through losing season like last year, and know what it’s like to hit a low point. That gives him an appreciation for how far they’ve come.

“After winning those first five games, some of the returners sat back and was like, ‘Wow. This is how many we won last year,” said Strawbridge.

That program’s improvement is exactly what Ragland has strived for.

“My goal in taking this over was to revive a storied program. I know what I grew up on and watched every time I walked into at Roberts Stadium,” said Ragland.

While no one knows how this season will end, it will be a rapid improvement no matter what.