HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash Valley College (WVC) baseball team finished their season last week and were welcomed back to their college hometown by the Mt. Carmel community.

The Warriors baseball team finished as a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Runner-Up in the NJCAA National Championship last weekend. The team accomplished a pattern of successful wins and ended the season with their best ever world-series finish.

Standing outside underneath the bright sun, the community of Mt. Carmel came together to congratulate the WVC baseball team. The baseball players sat upon a trailer which guided a parade full of vehicles containing WVC staff and coaches throughout the town. Starting from the college and looping through uptown Mt. Carmel, people lined all over the town’s streets were thrilled to commemorate the baseball team’s season-long achievements.

The WVC team completed their season with a 57-13 record and an 11-8 record in Grand Junction games.