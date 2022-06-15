MOUNT CARMEL. Ill. (WEHT) — Baseball and softball fields in Mt. Carmel are going to look a little brighter in the near future! Mayor Joe Judge shared his gratitude on Facebook, thanking Wabash School District #348 for their stadium light donation.

“This is a true benefit for all the children in our county,” said Mayor Judge. “Thank You Dr. Chuck Bleyer and School Board Members for making this possible and showing true community support.”

