MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Wildcats’ head football coach Luke Messmer announced on Twitter on Friday that he would not be returning to the position next season. Messmer spent the past three seasons with Mt. Vernon, going 18-10 in his first head coaching position.

Messmer’s announcement reads:

Today is not an easy day, it’s one l’ve been dreading for a little while now. I have decided to step down as Head Coach of the Mount Vernon HS football program. A combination of multiple factors has led me to this decision, with the primary one being the need to focus on my family and my own wellness; both of which have been neglected over the last few years. The opportunity to recharge and reconnect with those closest to me this offseason is something I’m very excited for.

The players did everything that was asked and then some; they put their trust in a young new coach and worked extremely hard to raise the bar and “Row The Boat” forward together; the relationships built with these great young men from our Junior High and High School groups will be the hardest part about stepping away. Though I’II be stepping away, I’ll remain the biggest fan of these young men and will root for their success in 2023 and beyond. I know they’ll accomplish big things on the field and in life. I plan to continue teaching in the building and being there for the guys as much as I can for the remainder of this school year.

The past 3 seasons have allowed me the opportunity to live out a dream of mine and I’ll be forever grateful for the experience as HC at Mount Vernon. We were able to win 18 games in a 3 year span and achieve success at a level that has not been common at MVHS. Regular season record for most wins, 2 All State players, back to back wins over Heritage Hills, and many other accomplishments. Youth numbers are the highest they’ve ever been; we have to order more equipment. Junior High numbers were over 20 in each grade, and our HS group is led by a strong incoming senior group. MV Football’s success is just getting started and it is primed to continue growing towards being a championship program. I’m confident that whoever gets the opportunity to take over will be set up to have success both immediately and into the future.

I’m thankful for those that always had my back during the last 3 years, and all those who worked hard to raise the expectations of our program. I was blessed to have so many selfless people around me to help make it the success it was. Thank you to all coaches from the youth level up to the HS level; this coaching thing is really difficult, and I thank you for your commitment.

The booster club support and community support are top notch and a big reason we were successful. This made being a coach at MV a lot of fun. Thank you to the parents that were supportive and involved in your child’s success within our program. MV Nation is strong; continue to expect success collectively and great things will happen in Mount Vernon.

Thank you MV

-Coach Messmer

The Wildcats ended this season 5-5 and fell to Owen Valley in the first round of sectionals.