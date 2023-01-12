MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mt. Vernon School Board of Trustees met in special session on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 to hire the next Wildcat Football Coach. After an extensive search, which netted multiple applicants from several different states, a handful of qualified applicants were interviewed. Representatives from the community and the football program were included in the search to help find the best choice to lead MV Football forward.

We are proud to announce that Mr. Justin Fischer, MVHS Assistant Principal since 2017, has been named to lead Mt. Vernon on the gridiron. Coach Fischer as been the linebacker coach and Defensive Coordinator the last 3 seasons here at MVHS. His leadership on the defensive side of the ball helped the Wildcats set a school record of 8 wins and 1 loss during the regular season just a year ago.

Many of you may remember Justin as a 4-sport letterman at South Spencer High School. Accolades accumulated include the following football awards: First Team All Conference (1999), All Southwestern Indiana Football Team (1999) and Indiana Football Coaches Association All State Football Team (2A – 1999). In addition, he was a standout on the basketball court and baseball field as well.

Upon graduation, Justin was a 2-year letter winner as a member of the University of Indianapolis Greyhound football team.

In the coaching world, Coach Fischer has been an assistant coach for 15 years. He began his football coaching career as a varsity assistant coach in 2005 at Riverton Parke High School. In 2007, he became the Varsity Defensive Coordinator. From there, he went to Columbus North High School for a year as their varsity linebacker coach. His next stop led him to North Vermillion High School where he was again the Varsity Defensive Coordinator from 2009 – 2016. While at North Vermillion, the football team racked up an impressive 75-25 record including a perfect season in 2014 that saw the Falcons go 15 – 0 on their way to the 1A IHSAA State Championship.

As he steps into this new role as the Mt. Vernon High School Head Football Coach, he will also be stepping into a teaching role.

We are excited to have Justin Fischer as our next head coach. He and the other male head coaches have already started working collaboratively to assist each other in building up all of our programs. As he looks to get his high school staff set up, he will also be looking for alumni and others with coaching qualifications to shore up the entire program down through the Junior High and youth football ranks.

The support behind our football program has been tremendous the past few years – thank you and let’s keep it going! It’s a great day to be a Wildcat!

#ALLIN

#WEAREMV

Credit: Mt. Vernon High School