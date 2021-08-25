Mt. Vernon taking season one game at a time

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Second-year head coach Luke Messmer knows football is a marathon, not a sprint.

Messmer compiled a 5-3 record in his first year with Mt. Vernon, and will have even loftier expectations this year to compete for a Pocket Athletic Conference title. With seven starters back and a promising young quarterback in sophomore Nicot Burnett, the Wildcats have a legitimate chance to compete for their first sectional title since 2007.

However, Messmer insisted his team needs to focus on what’s in front of it.

“We’re in a spot talent-wise that we don’t have 11 Division I guys on the field at one time, so we can’t afford to look ahead,” Messmer said. “We can’t afford to take a week off. [Championships] are a part of our team goals. We believe we can go accomplish those. But we’ve tried to make our focus how good can we be by the next game.”

That attitude has radiated down to the Wildcats.

“We’re very confident going into the season,” said senior receiver Jaden Wilson. “The focus is obviously Gibson Southern. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but we’re going to be ready when that game comes up. But right now we’re just going to take it one game at a time until we get there.”

That approach already rewarded Mt. Vernon with a 23-15 win over Heritage Hills last week. They’ll try and keep things rolling on Friday, Aug. 27 against South Spencer.