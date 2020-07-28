National Football Foundation benefit auction coming up August 1

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The National Football Foundation benefit auction, sponsored by Best-One Tire, will be held August 1 at the Gibson County Fairgrounds.

The annual event helps raise money for scholarships for Tri-State high school football players.

Event coordinator Mike Sandifar says you don’t have to continue playing at the next level to be eligible to win.

“You don’t have to go on in college and play football. It’s for what you’ve already done. Also, not just playing football; it’s also got some things to do with your grades, it’s got to do with your community involvement. So it’s the total package of you,” Sandifar said. “But again, for me, they do not have to go on and play in college. So this is for what you’ve already done, and we’re honoring you for that, not what you might do.”

For more information, email Mike at Drhoops25@gmail.com.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)