NCAA Division II cancels 2020 fall championships

(WEHT)- The NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced it has canceled the fall championships, including national championships, for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

The University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corporation were set to host the NCAA II Cross Country Midwest Regional November 7 and the NCAA II Cross Country Championships November 21 at Angel Mounds in Evansville.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference postponed the fall league championships for men’s and women’s soccer, football, and volleyball July 27. The deadline for winter sports has been set for October 1.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

