New coach but same expectations at Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) For the fourth time in the last five years the Central Bears have a new coach. Andy Zirkelbach takes over a team that has been one of the best in the SIAC over the past few seasons.

The Bears have won three of the last four 4A sectional championships. Central has enough talent to keep that streak alive this season.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that don’t have statistics behind their name yet, but they’ve got the experience from practicing every day behind some very good players,” says Zirkelbach. “So they’re excited, and they’re hungry. And that’s really good.”

The Bears open the season against Mater Dei.



(This story was originally published on August 5, 2021)