New Evansville baseball league recruiting for spring season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A brand new baseball league is coming to Evansville that will allow teens and adults with autism and other disabilities the chance to play competitive baseball.

The idea for Alternative Baseball launched in 2016, and in Spring 2021 the league plans to launch in Evansville.

Currently, they’re looking for volunteers and players to get involved in the upcoming season.

The league is open to players of all skill levels and gives them the chance to develop physical and social skills.

League director Taylor Duncan said he created the league to make sports more inclusive for everyone.

“I decided to start this program, this movement, to raise awareness in my local community and provide more opportunities for those, just like myself, who otherwise wouldn’t have the same opportunities to be able to participate in a traditional team setting,” Duncan said. “I wanted to present what I learned from my positive experiences throughout America’s past time for others just like myself where we accept them for who they are, we encourage them to be the best they can be and we instill confidence for them to fulfill dreams in life and and off the baseball diamond. “

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)