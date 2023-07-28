HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County High School Colonels baseball team has a new head coach in charge.

Officials welcomed Ted Thompson to the role.

Thompson is a Vincennes University graduate and officials state he has over 29 years of coaching experience at all levels. He has professionally scouted for the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates and has been the baseball head coach at Tecumseh High School since 2017.

Thompson and his wife Sheri have four children and are looking forward to being a part of the Henderson community, “I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity that the administration and athletic director have given me at Henderson County High School. I am looking forward to getting started.”

Henderson County High School Athletic Director Mark Andrews noted, “The Henderson County High School baseball team has a great tradition, and we strongly believe that Coach Thompson is the right choice to develop the players and take the program to the next level.”