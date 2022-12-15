WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – Purdue’s new head football coach Ryan Walters is the first defensive-minded head coach for the boilers’ since the early 80’s. Walters said that he expects to bring an explosive offense and defensive chaos to the team next year, while looking to build off the school’s first-ever trip to the big ten title game that was earlier this month.

“We will be proud of the product that we put on field on Saturdays,” said Walters. “Together with the staff that we’re going to bring in, with the administration, the this university, and with y’alls support, we’re going to build this program the right way – through hard work, through class, through integrity, and an unmatched competitive edge to go chase and win championships. We’re not shying away from any of that.”

Brian Brohm, former head coach Jeff Brohm’s brother, will be the acting head coach at the Citrus Bowl on January 2.