EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Reitz High School has a new boy’s varsity basketball coach joining in with years of coaching experience. The EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of Austin Brooks as Reitz’ new head coach Monday.

According to an EVSC spokesperson, Brooks attended Ancilla College in Donaldson, Indiana where he holds the top records for field goals, free throws, and assists made while a member of the basketball team. From there, Brooks attended Southern Illinois University of Carbondale (SIUC) under the leadership of head coach Matt Painter and Chris Lowery and head assistant coach Rodney Watson until his graduation in May 2008. While at SIUC, Brooks’ team advanced to the NCAA tournament consecutively for three years.

The spokesperson says for the last 14 years, Brooks has coached high school basketball at McCluer South Berkeley High School in St. Louis, Missouri and Evansville Day School where he led the team to their second sectional championship in school history. He also spent the last three years as coach at Boonville High School where, under this leadership, they advanced to the sectional championship game for the first time in over ten years.

“Austin Brooks is an energetic and engaging coach who comes highly recommended. He also has the passion, knowledge and energy to continue to build upon the remarkable success within the Reitz basketball program,” said Andy Owen, EVSC director of athletics.

EVSC officials confirmed Brooks will also have a teaching role as well as coaching.