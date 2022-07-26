EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ryan O’Reilly gave up just one run across his 7.1 innings Tuesday night to help guide the Evansville Otters to a 3-1 win over the New York Boulders.

On the opposite mound, July Sosa was impressive for New York, sitting down the first eleven Otters in order to begin the game.

After just four combined hits in the opening four and a half innings, Evansville struck with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Following a two-out double by Justin Felix, Tyler Doanes singled to right to give the Otters an early lead. The RBI came on Doanes’ first professional base hit.

Evansville’s 1-0 advantage held onto the seventh, when New York put together a pair of base hits of their own. Austin Dennis evened the game at 1-1 with an RBI double to deep right-center field.

Zach Biermann wasted no time returning the lead to the Otters, homering on the first pitch of the seventh inning. Not only was it the Otters’ first home run in 14 days, but it was also Biermann’s first since July 4th at Gateway.

Elijah MacNamee backed it up with a deep double to center before advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt and scoring on a wild pitch.

Augie Gallardo and Logan Sawyer helped keep the game where it was at, giving Evansville a 3-1 win.

O’Reilly received the win, giving up a single run on five hits across his 7.1 innings. The loss went to Sosa for New York, as he allowed all three runs on six hits. Sawyer grabbed the save in relief, his league-leading 15th.

Though the Otters had no multi-hit performances, Doanes and Biermann were the obvious standouts offensively. The game was Doanes’ professional debut.

The Otters and Boulders continue their three-game set on Wednesday night for Senior Connection Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.