EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On Monday the University of Evansville extended the contract of Robyn Scherr-Wells as the women’s basketball coach.

This past season, the team had the most wins since the 2016-2017 season. Scherr-Wells said it’s progress to keep building on.

“We’ve increased our wins each year that I’ve been here. Along the way we’ve seen this community really rally behind us,” said Scherr-Wells.

The expectations are to progress every year.

“I expect us to continue to climb in the win column and the MVC standings,” said Scherr-Wells.

Next season there will be 10 new players donning the Purple Aces’ uniform.