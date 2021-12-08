No egos: Bosse’s team mentality leading to early season wins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) After a season opening loss, Bosse has looked like a team capable of winning championships. The Bulldogs have won three straight games by at least 20 points.

Credit the early season success to the players buying into the team concept.

“We have always had talent. And we have always had situations where the ball seems to go in the hole for a lot of guys here,” says head coach Shane Burkhart. “But the reality of the situation is, if you are going to be as good as we can be you have to be coachable. And this group is extremely coachable and a lot of fun to coach.”

“We all know our role and we are trying to get to our role,” adds Jameer Ajibade. “We don’t want to have any egos or anything. We play as a team and we all know our roles.”

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2021)