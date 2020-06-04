No fans in the stands for Brickyard 400, Grand Prix

(WEHT) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced some major changes to upcoming races in the Circle City.

The Brickyard 400 and the GMR Grand Prix will both be races without fans in the stands.

The races are slated for the Fourth of July weekend, with the Indycar race Saturday and the Nascar race that Sunday.

The track says they are still committed to bringing fans to the track for the Indy 500 which is now scheduled for August.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020).

