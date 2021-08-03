North football planning on breakout season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) North football is definitely trending in the right direction. The Huskies have not had a winning season since 2007 but they are knocking on the door

Joey Paridaen begins his fourth season as North’s head coach. He has led the team to 5-and-5 records in each of the last two seasons. This year, he is hoping his team will finally breakthrough.

“That’s what we are looking for. I think that’s what all of our kids are anticipating, ” Paridaen says. “This senior class were freshman when I took over and they had a really good freshman campaign. But that’s doesn’t always translate into anything. This core nucleus of that class has stuck together and they are excited and provided good leadership for us.”

North opens the season at Castle.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2021)

