EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – North is coming off a winning season at 6-5. The previous three years the Huskies went .500. The one-game improvement could be a sign that they are on the cusp of breaking through.

The team believes the strongest part of their team is both of the lines. They are returning a ton of veteran players in that part of their game.

The defensive line is the side that should stand out the most. The Huskies are confident in their ability to stop the run.

“There’s not really a weak point, but our strong point is our rush defense,” said linebacker Kaleb Vashon.

Even though the defensive line will shine when making run stops, Vashon said it’s a team effort.

“We have to be really aggressive. It’s a team effort. It’s a rally because it’s an everybody-effort because everybody has to get there,” said Vashon.

Cornerback Cainen Northington knows that stopping the run lets them play complimentary football.

“It turns into a lot of interceptions, good pass blocks and stuff like that. It’s good getting back there,” said Northington.

If the defense turns into team success, head coach Joey Paridaen detailed what his team could achieve.

“We have a chance to be playing for a conference title and be there in the sectional championship,” said Paridaen.

North will be looking to go well above .500 to achieve their goals.