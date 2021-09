MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WEHT) North girls golf is one of the best high school golf programs in the state. And now the team can also lay claim to history.

The Ladies Huskies have won the regional championship for a recording-setting 8th year in a row. North claims the team title with a combined score of 293.

North now advances to the state championship next weekend in Carmel.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2021)