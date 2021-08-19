North Posey hopes experience leads to championships this season

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Waylon Schenk begins his fifth season as North Posey head coach, with perhaps his most talented team.

The Vikings went 6-4 last season and return lots of key players this year.

“There’s been times where I feel like we’ve shown up not expecting to win games because we’re playing the Southridges and Heritage Hills of the world that have kind of dominated us in years past,” says Schenk. “This group’s a lot more confident. They feel like they can compete with anybody. They approach practice the right way, the weight room the right way, film study the right way. Their expectation is to win.”

North Posey begins the season at home against South Spencer.

