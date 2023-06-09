WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long stretch going scoreless, the North Posey softball team denied Andrean a shot at extra innings and took home the IHSAA Class 2A Softball State title with one monumentous swing.

With two runners on base, Erin Hoehn walked up to bat and cracked a massive walk-off homerun in the bottom of the 7th, securing a 3-0 victory over the Andrean Fighting 59ers.

The perfect undefeated season of 29-0 will go down in school history as the Vikings’ first softball state championship win.

Eyewitness News will have footage from this evening’s game in tonight’s newscast.