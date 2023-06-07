POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – North Posey softball is having an incredible year so far at 28-0. Now the Lady Vikings just need one more win to end with a perfect season.

Even though they haven’t lost a game, this is a team that has fought through adversity. The squad has won multiple extra-inning games including in semi-states. The head coach, Gary Gentil said they’ve found this success from their mentality.

“It demostrates our ‘never die’ attitude. The girls adopted that from when they were very young,” said Gentil.

Sophmore player, Alyssa Heath, said another key to winning close games is encouragement.

“We are always there for each other. We try and stay up the whole game. If someone strikes out, there’s always someone in the dugout that picks them up,” said Heath.

Erin Hoehn, the pitcher, said they can’t let the moment get to them on Friday.

“Never give up. Get quality at-bats and take it pitch by pitch,” said Hoehn.

The game is set for 4:30 C.T. in West Lafayette against Andrean.