POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lady Vikings softball team is sitting undefeated at 12-0. This follows a year where they lost in the state championship game.

North Posey is the type of team that will win big if given anything, meanwhile edging out other team’s that give them their best shot.

That was shown on Monday night in an extra-inning win over Heritage Hills 1-0. Michigan commit, Erin Hoehn pitched 21 strikeouts in just eight innings.

Head coach, Gary Gentil said that last year’s ending has fueled this season’s success.

“They want to show what they remember from last year and that it didn’t sit well. They want to show people it’s not a fluke,” said Gentil.

Senior Lauren Kihn said the team loves playing tough opponents.

“It makes us work harder and play better. We like the competition and I feel like we play better under pressure and playing better teams,” said Kihn.

The Lady Vikings will look to one-up what they did last year.