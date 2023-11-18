POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vikings beat the Mounties to get back to their first state championship since 2005.

North Posey dominated with a 37-7 victory, and afterwards the celebrations were on. Vikings head coach, Waylon Schenk said this accomplishment is a result of the community.

“This is awesome. This community is so bought into what we’ve been trying to do and the plan that we put into place seven years ago to try to get this team back to where it was,” said Schenk.

Now North Posey will take on Fort Wayne Bishop Luers on Saturday at 11 a.m. EST in Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indiana 2A state championship.