EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The North Huskies may be the hottest team left in the 4A sectional. North knocked off Jasper on opening night of sectionals for it’s 5th straight win.

‘We like the team that we have,” says head coach Jason Roach. “We are a senior laden group, we feel like we have a lot of the pieces that we need and we feel confident in the sectional play. We just want to come out and play our game.”

Roach also says his team still hasn’t peaked. “I don’t think we are clicking quite yet as to what we can do. I think we can take it up another notch, but right now we are just playing pretty tough basketball.”

North will face Castle in the semifinals Friday night.