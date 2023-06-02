EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – North softball has had quite the uplift for their program. Since the hiring of Jason Wilke two years ago, the team went from about .500 to sectional and regional champions this year.

The task ahead in semi-states is a daunting one. The Lady Huskies will have to go through one of the nation’s top pitchers Keagon Rothrock. A player who has had a shutout in 17 of her 23 starts this season.

However, North has dealt with adversity in the past. In the sectional championship, they overcame a five-run deficit to win it. It’s a mentality that head coach Jason Wilke preaches to team.

“We don’t give up. Whenever I coach this girls, I push them as hard as they can. That carries into our game plan of every game. We don’t stop. Even if we’re losing, we don’t give up,” said Wilke.

His daughter and player, Alyssa Wilke, said that it’s already paid off.

“He’s always pushed us to never give up because you never know what can happen and we proved that against Castle,” said Wilke.

The pitcher, Maci Warner, said to hold your breathe if their down.

“This team is fighting. You can’t count us out until the last out of the game,” said Warner.