North wins ninth-straight sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The North Huskies girls golf team left little to be desired after shooting a 291 to claim their ninth-straight IHSAA Sectional on Saturday.

The win came by a sizable margin, as the Huskies won by 23 shots at Fendrich Golf Course. The final two spots in the upcoming IHSAA Regional were rounded out by Castle (314) and Mater Dei (350). The three teams will advance to Country Oaks next Saturday.

The Huskies convincing finish was highlighted by Faith Johnson. The defending individual state champion was the medalist on Saturday after shooting a 1-under 69. After a stellar round, Johnson is confident her team can keep things rolling.

“I think we have a really good chance of winning regionals,” Johnson said. “We can all shoot very low scores, and I think Country Oaks sets up very nice for all of us. I think after today we all know where we want to be, and we can just improve before then.”

But Johnson’s showing was far from the only bright spot for the Huskies. Four Huskies finished in the top six, including a second-place finish from Destynie Sheridan, who carded a 70.

Huskies’ coach Ken Wempe credited the team’s dominant win to their composure in the face of adversity.

“It’s just a good thing because we know that these kids are mentally tough,” Wempe said. “And, when the good teams are out there, and we’re playing good teams and good competition, they’re going to step up.”