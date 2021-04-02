Ohio Valley Conference Tennis Championships coming to Evansville

Evansville, IN – The Evansville Sports Corporation and the Evansville Tennis Center are bringing the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championships to Evansville on April 23-25. The Championships will be held at the outdoor courts at Wesselman Tennis Center with the Evansville Tennis Center serving as a backup indoor location in case of inclement weather.

While this will mark the first time the OVC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships have been held in Evansville, this will be the 72nd contest of the men’s championship (it was first held in 1949), while the women’s championship will be held for the 46th time (it was first held in 1977).

In 2019, the Tennessee Tech men claimed its fourth-straight title while the Austin Peay women capped a perfect season to win its first title since 2010. The 2020 Championships were cancelled due to the public health emergency. The top four men’s and women’s teams will compete for the conference championship at the conclusion of the 2021 conference season.

