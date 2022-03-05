EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday is the final night of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Evansville as the Murray State Racers take on the reigning conference tournament champion Morehead State Eagles.

Friday night, Murray State fans came in numbers to Main Street bars and restaurants before their game against Southeast Missouri State. Tonight, they were joined by Morehead State fans. So how does the crowd think the final game will turn out?

“So what do you think — 75 Murray, 62 Morehead?” says a fan. “yeah, that’ll be good.”

Another fan says, “I’m thinking Morehead keeps it close, Murray might pull ahead at the end. I’m thinking around 70-65. Murray pulls it off, but it’s gonna be a good game.”

The winner of tonight’s matchup will secure an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament later this month.