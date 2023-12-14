PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Adapting and overcoming are two pillars of sports development. Not many people do it quite like Princeton’s Lexi Smith.

Smith was born with Rubber Band Syndrome. It’s when the umbilical cord wraps around the wrist and stops it from growing. That hasn’t stopped her from growing as a person and an athlete.

Smith runs track and plays soccer and basketball. The former two sports don’t require much use of the hands, so she had no early struggles when competing in those. When it came to basketball she had to try some new methods.

“Basketball is the only thing that I’ve had to adapt to, but it wasn’t hard because all I’ve ever known is to use one hand,” said Smith.

Smith started hoops when she was in fifth grade after playing it outside with her brothers. Her parents knew that when she wanted to play, like all other things in Smith’s life, that she would find a way.

“If there was anything that she came to us and said, ‘I don’t know how to do this,’ we told her to figure it out, and she always did,” said Lexi’s mother, Brandi Smith.

Smith excels in multiple facets of the game, especially when shooting three-pointers. Smith said that part of her game was inspired partly by watching Princeton alumnus and Olympic gold medalist, Jackie Young.

“I definitely looked up to her and she was really good. She shot really well so now I’ve shot more threes and worked on it a lot,” said Smith.

Young has inspired Smith, and now Smith inspires those around her.

“It’s the little things that I don’t think about and take for granted. I see that kid going out and busting her tail, fighting for every loose ball, and just getting after it. Her attitude and approach is just infectious,” said the Tigers’ head coach, Travis Connor.

Through 10 games, Smith led Princeton in scoring, but her teammates say that’s not all she brings to the table.

“She’s a spark most of the time. If one of us can’t get going, then Lexi definitely will,” said a fellow senior, Azaryon Wesley.

Smith’s coach said Lexi also brings a great joy to the game.

“She’s like Buddy the Elf. He gets so excited about Christmas in the movie. Lexi is that excited when shots are being made in practice, whether it’s her or her teammates,” said Connor.

Smith is now garnering interest from colleges to continue playing in multiple sports, including basketball. For now, her focus is to help Princeton get back to a state championship.