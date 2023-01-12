EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters announced Thursday morning that Rick Korte has been added to the coaching staff.

A news release says Korte is the former CEO, President and Managing Director of HEIDENHAIN Holding. Officials say in this capacity, he managed nine separate companies, all serving the motion control technology industry. The news release says in his time at HEIDENHAIN, Korte oversaw 500 employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in turnover.

The Evansville Otters say as a member of the coaching staff, Korte will serve as a character coach, helping players and coaches set personal goals and become better men, both on and off the baseball field. The Otters say another part of Korte’s role will be to assist players and coaches who want professional advice when preparing to enter the workforce, whether that be for a job in the offseason or for their post-playing careers. Officials say Korte will be in constant contact with the team in an effort to maintain relationships and check in with players and coaches.

“I am really excited to have Rick join us in 2023,” Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. “Many players do not have a resource like this while in their playing career and I know Rick will become an instant asset and friend to all of us.”