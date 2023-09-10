HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Sunday night, the Otters took down the Gateway Grizzlies 9-7 in game three of the Frontier League Divisional Series.

With it, Evansville will play the Quebec Capitales in the Frontier League Championship Series. Games one and two will be in Quebec on September 12th and 13th.

Games three through five will be back at Bosse. Those games are set for September 15th-17th. Games four and five will only be played if necessary. Either way, a champion will be crowned at Bosse field.