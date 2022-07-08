EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — The Evansville Otters have won ten of their last 11 games as they look to move up the division standings.

The Otters are only one game out of first place in the west division of the Frontier League but their manager Andy McCauley says they have to keep their foot on the pedal.

“It’s one game at a time. We’ll see where we our after 96 games,” McCauley said. “I like where we are after 48. We’re one game out of first place and we have 48 more to go but you can’t look ahead. You can’t bank on anything baseball is a funny sport that way so we’ll take it one game at a time.”

J.R. Davis says the key to their success is believing in each other.

“Just never get down on yourself, we preach that in the clubhouse,” Davis explained. “Next man up, everybody is like right behind each other no matter what’s happening in the game. No matter if you go 0-2. We just always pick each other up. I think that played a huge part. “

Jeffrey Baez is known for his power but he says it’s all about keeping it simple.

“We try just to keep it simple just work to get the job done have some fun doing it,” Baez said. “We’re always working. Trying to get into first place and then win the championship. We’re looking for that championship this year.”

The otters say supporting their community is just as important as fans coming to support them.

“It’s always a good connection and then they come down and give autographs after the games. So it’s always fun to see our guys off the field and it’s also good to see fans that we meet off the field here at the games.”