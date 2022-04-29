EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The boys of summer have returned to Bosse Field. The Otters are back in town, getting ready for another run at a Frontier League championship.

Evansville finished last season with the most wins in the league but due to a quirk in the scheduling and standings, the team missed the playoffs.

“I feel like we have a lot of unfinished business compared to last year,” says catcher Dakota Phillips. “Having the most wins in the league and not making the playoffs is pretty tough. I think we have a lot of unfinished business this year and looking to take care of it.”

Opening Night at Bosse Field is May 13th.