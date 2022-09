FLORENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters clinched their spot in the 2022 Frontier League postseason with an 8-1 win against the Florence Y’alls on Friday.

The Otters got the win in style, with a grand slam in the seventh inning by Dakota Phillips.

Friday’s win (and Lake Erie’s loss), helped the Otters claim their spot in the 2022 Frontier League postseason. Now the Otters and Schaumburg Boomers will wait to see who hosts the one-game wild-card round this week.