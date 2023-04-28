EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Otters baseball is just a few days away. But first, the organization has to cut their 48 man roster to a 24 man roster by the first official game.

That can be a nerve racking thought for the younger players, but veterans like Dakota Phillips has advice to them.

“You’re going to fail a lot. The quicker you can learn how to fail and how to respond, the quicker you can get out of slumps and be consistent,” said Phillips.

Other veterans like the Australian George Callil are treating tryouts like any other day.

“There’s not much you can do worrying about roster spots. You can just take care of business and other things will just take care of themselves from there,” said Callil.

Head Coach Andy McCauley said everyone is on an equal playing field.

“There’s nothing set in stone before we get here other than the opportunity of making this team. I don’t care if you’ve been on this team three or four years. You still got to come out and earn a spot,” said McCauley.

Not only will there be a change in roster, but also in rules. The Frontier League has adopted the MLB’s 15-second pitch clock. For pitchers like Austin Gossman there will be adjustments made.

“I’m trying to get a mental clock in my head now. This is the pace of play, we got to go,” said Gossman.

The first exhibition game is May 2 at Bosse Field vs. the Gateway Grizzlies.