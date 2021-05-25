Otters expect to contend for Frontier League championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The boys of summer are back. The Otters begin the Frontier League season this weekend.

The Otters return to Bosse Field after missing all of last season due to the pandemic, and expectations for this summer are high.

Manager Andy McCauley says the goal is to win the Frontier League championship. McCauley says, “Taking a year off, it kind of leaves a lot of more question marks than you know what you’re getting on a normal year. This is a younger league. Some younger players without the extensive resume. So, we it’s a little bit more of the unknown but our goal every year is to win a championship. Make the playoffs, win a championship

Opening night at Bosse Field is Saturday night.

(This story was originally published on May 25, 2021)