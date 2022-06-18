EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake Erie Crushers defeat the Evansville Otters 8-5 in extra innings. Elijah Mac MacNamme, Steven Sensley and Miles Gordon all homered for the Otters to get Evansville back in the game late.

On Saturday before the game, the Otters announced that relief pitcher Joe Riley had been signed by Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League. The right handed pitcher went 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 12 games. Riley is the third Otter to be signed into the MiLB ranks this week.

Otters manager Andy McCauley said “We’re excited to see him pitch against some great talent in mexico, and we wish the best of luck to him with Monclova.”