EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Sunday’s bout between the Evansville Otters and the Quebec Capitales started out as a pitcher’s duel. Evansville’s Austin Gossman and Quebec’s Franklin Parra held each other’s offense scoreless into the fifth inning.

The Otters third baseman Andy Armstrong’s RBI single brought Evansville its first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. The Capitales would even it up in the top of the seventh when Elijah MacNamee scored off of a triple from Pedro Gonzalez.

In the top of the ninth, Capitales’ T.J. White was hit by a pitch, getting him on base with no outs. Two outs later, he was at third. One strike away from ending the inning, catcher Dakota Phillips had a ball sneak through his legs, and White took advantage and slid home, taking the lead.

Quebec took this game and the series, 2-1.

Now, Evansville (5-4) heads to Canada to face the other two Canadian teams: Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres. They’ll face Ottawa at 6:30 p.m. eastern (5:30 p.m. central) on Tuesday and Wednesday and conclude the series on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. eastern (11:00 a.m. central).