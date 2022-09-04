EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y’alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1.

The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line.

From there, the Y’alls took over. Following a pair of leadoff base hits, Brennan Price brought in the Y’alls’ first run while grounding into a double play.

Immediately after, Taylor Bryant and Ray Zuberer hit back-to-back solo home runs to kick the lead to 3-1.

The sides exchanged scoring opportunities in the second and third, but the Y’alls’ advantage grew once again in the fourth. After three men reached with one out, Bryant walked in a run, causing a pitching change from Evansville.

Directly after Jacob Bowles entered the game, a sacrifice fly from Zuberer added a fifth run to the Y’alls total.

In the fifth, the Y’alls added runs once again. After Florence began the inning with back-to-back singles, Rodney Tennie brought in a run with an RBI single.

Within the next at-bat, Luke Harper brought in the seventh and final run for the Y’alls while grounding into a double play.

The loss fell to Ryan O’Reilly while the win went to Jeremy Ovalle.

In game two, Florence again put up first-inning offense, grabbing the lead on a sacrifice fly RBI from Ray Zuberer.

From there, the Otters took over. Evansville took a lead in the second with a pair of runs, the first coming on a sacrifice fly from Andy Armstrong. Shortly after, George Callil grabbed a second run with an RBI double.

The lead grew in the third as Zach Biermann drove in Elijah MacNamee with an RBI single. Biermann then scored on Justin Felix’s two-run home run.

The 5-1 lead carried into he fifth when the Otters’ offense awoke once again. Felix kicked off the inning with a solo home run, his second of the day.

Following a walk to Armstrong, Tanner Craig hit a two-run home run to dead center, the 100th home run for the Otters in 2022.

Later in the inning, MacNamee drove in a pair with a two-run single. Immediately after, Biermann grabbed his second RBI of the game with an RBI double.

The Otters held on to an 11-1 win to close out the regular season.

Tyler Spring got the dominant win for the Otters, giving up just one run on one hit in five innings. The loss fell to Griffin Baker, his third of 2022.

From here, the Otters head to Schaumburg Tuesday night for a one-game Wild Card round to kick off the 2022 Frontier League postseason. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.