HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters and Frontier League announced the schedule for the 2024 season Tuesday morning.

A media release says the Otters open their regular season on the league’s early Opening Day on May 9, 2024, with a single game against the Windy City ThunderBolts. Following a weekend series in Joliet, the Otters open their home regular season on May 14 against West Division rivals Gateway.

Officials say featured in the Otters schedule are three nine-game home stands, road trips to East Division foes Tri-City and Sussex County and a home series against the league’s brand new team in New England. Evansville joins Ottawa, New Jersey, Tri-City and Schaumburg as the five teams who will begin and end their seasons on the road.

A spokesperson for the Otters says the 2024 schedule features 16 teams following New England’s arrival and Empire State’s departure. With this league change, each team will play a 48 home/48 road game schedule, altered from last year’s 51 home/45 road schedule. In efforts to ease travels, the league has moved away from the round robin schedule – meaning teams will only play a select few teams from the opposing division.



Season ticket and group ticket packages are on sale now. Call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Individual game tickets will go on sale in the spring.

The schedule can be viewed below.