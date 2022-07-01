EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters took on the Joilet Slammers for a good cause on June 30. The game was the 16th annual game to benefit Jacob’s Village.

One hundred percent of the game sponsorships and a portion of gate sales went towards Jacob’s Village.

The money will help the organization provide accessible housing with disabilities and will help them live independently.

“It will help them to add more space and availability for their residents but also make the necessary upgrades that they need to in order to live more independently on their own and feel like they can they can live a normal life like anybody else,” said Otters’ Director of Communication Preston Leinenbach.

The game also featured fireworks, live music, free popcorn and clowns. The event has raised nearly $200,000 dollars over the years.