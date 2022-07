EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – We finally saw Petersburg legend Gil Hodges get his forever home in Cooperstown on Sunday, and this weekend you can possibly get your own piece of Hodges memorabilia.

The Otters are hosting Gil Hodges night on Friday, July 29 as they host the Tri-City Valleycats. Fans who get to Bosse Field early enough will score a mini Gil Hodges bust statue to take home and celebrate the Tri-State’s own hero making history.