Otters looking for host families for upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Otters say they are looking for local individuals and households interested in hosting an Otters player for the 2022 season.

“When players decide to continue their baseball career in independent baseball, many travel from across the country to play in the Frontier League. This means that they are hours away from friends and family members,” a spokesperson for the Otters says. “For this reason, when they arrive in Evansville, they look for a touch of home to make them feel welcome.”

They add that one way the community “adopts” the players is by serving as host families during the season. Officials say families provide housing, as well as a support system, for the player(s) they host.

The Evansville Otters are asking families to take players for both the season and for the two-week Spring Training period, April 27 through May 12.

For more information about the host family program, visit evansvilleotters.com/host-families, or contact Brittany Skinner at (812) 435-8686 or via email at hostfamilies@evansvilleotters.com.