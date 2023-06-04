HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A long-standing Evansville Otters record was broken Sunday afternoon as the team fell to the Joliet Slammers 1-0 at Duly Health and Care Field.

A pitchers duel resulted in a one hour, 49 minute contest that inched out the team’s previous record for the shortest game. According to the Otters, the last record was set twenty years ago when the team played for one hour, 50 minutes.

(Courtesy: Evansville Otters)

During the Otter’s 28 seasons and 2,368 games played, no game was faster than today’s. The team credits one their players for helping break the record.

“Jhon Vargas was a big reason for the rapid pace of play. The righty pitcher held the Slammers to just one run, four hits and one walk in seven innings of work,” says an Otters spokesperson. “He needed just one strikeout as he induced Joliet into 14 flyouts.”

The Otters will return home Tuesday evening when they take on the Tri-City ValleyCats at Bosse Field.